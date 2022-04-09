'Russian soldiers who were at Chernobyl have a year to live at most'

A Ukrainian Minister has claimed that the Russian troops who were posted at the Exclusion Zone of the now-defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant were exposed to high levels of radiation due to which they have at the most a year to live.



Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear accident, fell to the Russian troops on the first day of Moscow's invasion on February 24. On April 5, National Guard of Ukraine seized it and took control of the facility after the troops fully evacuated the premises on March 31.



Speaking to the local media on Friday, Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that not only were the troops exposed to the radiation, but their military equipment has also been contaminated.