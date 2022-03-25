'Russian troops being told war has to be over by May 9'

The General Staff noted that despite significant losses and demoralised personnel, Russian "military and political authorities of are still not rejecting the possibility of continuing to wage the war against Ukraine", Ukrayinska Pravda reported.



"Violating the rules of war, the occupying troops are destroying the infrastructure of peaceful cities and villages.



"It is reported that most medical establishments located on the Russian side of the border with Ukraine, near the border, are occupied by wounded soldiers of the Russian army.