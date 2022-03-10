Russian troops lose combat capacity in some areas: Ukraine

In the south, the defence of the port city of Mariupol continued and Ukrainian forces have also fended off the Russian offensive in the directions of the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Mykolayiv, Voznesensk and the settlement of Novovorontsovka (Kherson region), the Ministry added.



It went on to say that Ukraine's Air Force have repeled missile bomb attacks and in the last two days, the country's fighter jets and anti-aircraft missile units have destroyed four Su-25 attack aircraft and two Russian helicopters.



The Ministry added that the number of cases of desertion and looting has however, increased significantly.