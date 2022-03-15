Russian troops take control of Kherson region

A top official from Russia's Defence Ministry has claimed that troops have taken control of the entire region of Kherson, after the territory's namesake capital city was first captured on March 3.



Confirming the takeover, Major General Igor Konashenkov, the Ministry's official representative, said that troops from 'Donetsk People's Republic' also broke through Ukrainian defences and took control of the settlement of Panteleymonovka, RT News reported.