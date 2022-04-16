Russian troops to ban movement in Mariupol for 'infiltration' operation

Russian troops in Ukraine's Mariupol will close all entries and exits to the city and also prohibit movement there from Monday, in order to carry out "infiltration" operation among the city's male population, some of whom will be mobilised, Petro Andriushchenko, Advisor to the Mariupol Mayor, posted on Telegram.



He said: "Occupiers report that on Monday they will not only finally close all entries and exits to the city for everyone, but will institute a ban for movement across all neighbourhoods for a week. During this time, 100 per cent of the city's remaining male population will be "filtered". To this end, they will all be moved to Novoazovsk.



"Some of the people are going to be mobilised to the Russian occupation corps, some will be forcibly deployed to clear the rubble, and those classified as unreliable will be isolated."



According to Andriushchenko, the Russian troops are planning to allow only those men and women to remain in the city who will serve essential needs. The Mariupol authorities said that this is due to the inability of the Russian troops to maintain even the minimal living condition for civilians in the city, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.