Russian warplanes, artillery widen attack, hit industry hub

The free world is coming together to confront Putin, Biden said.

On the ground, Russia's forces appeared to be trying to regroup and regain momentum after encountering heavier losses and stiffer resistance than anticipated over the past two weeks. Britain's Ministry of Defense said Russia is trying to re-set and re-posture its troops, gearing up for operations against Kyiv.

It's ugly already, but it's going to get worse, said Nick Reynolds, a warfare analyst at Royal United Services Institute, a British think tank.

With the invasion in its 16th day, Putin said there had been certain positive developments in Russia-Ukraine talks, but gave no details.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Ukrainian forces had reached a strategic turning point," though he did not elaborate.

It's impossible to say how many days we will still need to free our land, but it is possible to say that we will do it," he said via video from Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said authorities were working on establishing 12 humanitarian corridors and trying to ensure food, medicine and other basics get to people across the country. Thousands of soldiers on both sides are believed to have been killed in the invasion, along with Ukrainian civilians.

He accused Russia of kidnapping the mayor of one city, Melitopol, calling the abduction a new stage of terror. The Biden administration, citing American intelligence but no evidence, warned before the invasion of Russian plans to detain and kill targeted people in Ukraine. Zelenskyy himself would be a likely top target.