Russians push toward Kyiv, keep up siege of other cities

Russian President Vladimir Putin created this mess, thinking he will be in charge here, 62-year-old Ivan Merzyk said. In temperatures sinking below freezing, villagers quickly spread plastic wrap or nailed plywood over blown-out windows of their homes.

We are not going away from here, Merzyk said.

On the economic and political front, the U.S. and its allies moved to further isolate and sanction the Kremlin. President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia and ban imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds.

The move to revoke Russia's most favored nation status was taken in coordination with the European Union and Group of Seven countries.

The free world is coming together to confront Putin, Biden said.

With the invasion in its 16th day, Putin said there had been certain positive developments in ongoing talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, but he gave no details.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared on video to encourage his people to keep fighting.

It's impossible to say how many days we will still need to free our land, but it is possible to say that we will do it," he said via video from Kyiv.