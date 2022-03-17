Russia's offensives in Ukraine have largely stalled on all fronts: UK

According to Ukraine's military, Russia's efforts have now switched to aerial attacks, bombing and shelling civilian populations, because they've been "unsuccessful" in their ground operations.



Moscow has only recorded about 500 troop deaths so far, but US intelligence estimates it to be closer to 7,000 personnel, said the BBC report.



Russian bombs continue to fall on civilian populations in Ukraine, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.



In a Facebook post, Ukraine's armed forces say Russia's "unsuccessful" military operations on the ground mean that it is focusing on the battle in the air - targeting infrastructure and densely populated areas of Ukrainian cities.