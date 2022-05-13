Russia's top commander 'suspended', other generals 'sacked or arrested'

"The commander of the first tank army of the western military district Lieutenant General Sergei Kisel has also been arrested and fired after the first tank army was defeated near Kharkiv."



Two additional army commanders have been fired due to heavy battlefield losses, according to information released on a Telegram channel run by the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, which also claimed the commander of the Black Sea fleet has been sacked and arrested and his vice admiral has been placed under investigation, the Daily Mail reported.



Arestovych stressed that his information is "preliminary", but it comes after Gerasimov failed to appear during Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow on Monday which he was widely expected to attend.