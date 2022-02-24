S. African experts call for BRICS to expand scope after Covid-19

After Covid-19 exposed some challenges bedeviling the BRICS countries, there is a need to re-examine its strategies and integrate and expand its scope, said South African experts at the webinar "South Africa and the BRICS: Revisiting developmental priorities".



The Witwatersrand University School of Governance lecturer, Lihle Ngcobozi said Covid-19 showed the problems of patents and vaccine nationalism that BRICS should address, Xinhua news agency reported.



"BRICS should lead and be trend or policy setters. They should lead in vaccine democratisation," she added.



She pointed out that BRICS countries have a potential influence on global decisions such as climate change and Covid-19. It should have a blueprint on infrastructure development, economic reforms, fiscal prudence and post-economic recovery while respecting the sovereignty of the countries.