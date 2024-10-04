Safety of peacekeepers ‘paramount’ amid Israeli op in Lebanon: Jean-Pierre

While the UN forces, including about 900 Indians, are holding on to their positions in Lebanon amid the Israeli ground operation and the Hezbollah offensives, the "paramount criteria is safety and security of our peacekeepers", the head of peacekeeping has said.

Under-secretary-general for peace operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said on Thursday that the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has contingency plans for their safety, "not one, but many, depending on various hypotheses in terms of how the situation could evolve and we are constantly looking not only at the evolution of the situation, but also at those plans themselves".

He said that peacekeeping operations officials, including himself, were constantly in contact with the troop-contributing countries briefing them about the situation and the contingency plans.

Meanwhile, The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that 28 healthcare workers have been killed in 24 hours in Lebanon amid escalating hostilities.