S.Africa declares state of national disaster to tackle widespread floods

The implications, consequences and the damage were wide reaching beyond KwaZulu-Natal, said the president, adding that the damage to the Port of Durban had far-reaching consequences, and that is why the cabinet decided to declare a National State of Disaster.



The Port of Durban - one of the biggest and busiest port terminals on the continent and an important part of the country's economy - has been severely damaged. Access to the port has been disrupted by extensive damaged to the Bayhead Road, which links the port to the rest of the country, according to the president.



While 1 billion Rand ($68 million) was immediately available, the matter would be taken to the parliament to ask for more resources, said Ramaphosa.