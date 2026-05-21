Samsung averts strike after pay deal with union, easing fears of disruption to global AI chip supply

Samsung Electronics has averted a potentially disruptive strike after reaching a last-minute tentative wage agreement with its largest labour union, easing concerns over possible disruptions to global semiconductor supply chains at a time of surging demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

The union, which represents nearly 48,000 workers, announced that a planned strike scheduled to begin on Thursday would be suspended while members vote on the proposed agreement between 22 May and 27 May.

The breakthrough removes an immediate threat to production at the world's largest memory chip manufacturer and a key supplier of semiconductors used in AI data centres, smartphones and personal computers.

Dispute centred on distribution of AI-driven profits

The labour dispute focused on how profits generated by the booming AI semiconductor market should be shared among employees.

At the centre of the disagreement was Samsung's proposed bonus structure, which offered significantly higher incentives to employees working in its memory chip divisions than to workers employed in other semiconductor and electronics businesses.

According to reports, Samsung proposed bonuses equivalent to 607 per cent of annual salaries for employees involved in memory chip production, reflecting strong earnings from AI-related demand. Workers in other business units were reportedly offered bonuses ranging between 50 per cent and 100 per cent of annual salaries.

Union representatives argued that employees producing less advanced chips for customers such as Tesla and NVIDIA should also benefit from the company's improved financial performance.

The union additionally sought the removal of a bonus cap equivalent to 50 per cent of annual salary and demanded that 15 per cent of Samsung's annual operating profit be allocated to an employee bonus pool.

High stakes for global technology sector

The dispute attracted international attention because of Samsung's critical role in global semiconductor production.

Samsung remains the world's largest memory chipmaker by revenue and supplies components used in AI infrastructure, cloud computing systems, consumer electronics and data centres.

The broader Samsung Group is estimated to account for roughly one-fifth of South Korea's economic output, making labour disruptions at the company a matter of national economic significance.