Samsung averts strike after pay deal with union, easing fears of disruption to global AI chip supply
Tentative wage agreement halts planned industrial action at the world's largest memory chipmaker amid booming demand for artificial intelligence semiconductors
Samsung Electronics has averted a potentially disruptive strike after reaching a last-minute tentative wage agreement with its largest labour union, easing concerns over possible disruptions to global semiconductor supply chains at a time of surging demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips.
The union, which represents nearly 48,000 workers, announced that a planned strike scheduled to begin on Thursday would be suspended while members vote on the proposed agreement between 22 May and 27 May.
The breakthrough removes an immediate threat to production at the world's largest memory chip manufacturer and a key supplier of semiconductors used in AI data centres, smartphones and personal computers.
Dispute centred on distribution of AI-driven profits
The labour dispute focused on how profits generated by the booming AI semiconductor market should be shared among employees.
At the centre of the disagreement was Samsung's proposed bonus structure, which offered significantly higher incentives to employees working in its memory chip divisions than to workers employed in other semiconductor and electronics businesses.
According to reports, Samsung proposed bonuses equivalent to 607 per cent of annual salaries for employees involved in memory chip production, reflecting strong earnings from AI-related demand. Workers in other business units were reportedly offered bonuses ranging between 50 per cent and 100 per cent of annual salaries.
Union representatives argued that employees producing less advanced chips for customers such as Tesla and NVIDIA should also benefit from the company's improved financial performance.
The union additionally sought the removal of a bonus cap equivalent to 50 per cent of annual salary and demanded that 15 per cent of Samsung's annual operating profit be allocated to an employee bonus pool.
High stakes for global technology sector
The dispute attracted international attention because of Samsung's critical role in global semiconductor production.
Samsung remains the world's largest memory chipmaker by revenue and supplies components used in AI infrastructure, cloud computing systems, consumer electronics and data centres.
The broader Samsung Group is estimated to account for roughly one-fifth of South Korea's economic output, making labour disruptions at the company a matter of national economic significance.
The dispute also unfolded amid intensifying competition from rivals SK Hynix and Micron Technology, both of which have benefited from strong global demand for AI-related semiconductors.
Last year, SK Hynix removed a decade-old cap on employee bonuses, leading to payouts that reportedly exceeded those available to Samsung employees and contributing to concerns about talent retention within Samsung.
Court restrictions limited scope of strike
Even before the agreement was reached, analysts suggested that any industrial action would likely face limitations following a court order obtained by Samsung.
The injunction required staffing levels linked to safety, facility protection and product quality maintenance to remain at normal levels in order to prevent production disruptions and equipment damage.
The court also barred union members from occupying company premises, blocking facilities or preventing employees from entering workplaces. Violations could have resulted in fines of approximately $74,000 per day.
Despite those restrictions, analysts warned that a prolonged labour dispute could have had significant financial consequences.
According to estimates cited by JP Morgan, a major strike could have reduced Samsung's operating profit by between 21 trillion won and 31 trillion won (approximately $14.1 billion to $20.8 billion).
Markets welcome agreement
Samsung reported that its operating profit for the January-March quarter surged about 750 per cent compared with a year earlier, driven largely by strong demand for AI semiconductors.
The company's market valuation surpassed $1 trillion in May as investors responded positively to the global AI boom and expectations of continued growth in semiconductor demand.
Following news of the tentative labour agreement, Samsung shares rose more than 8 per cent, while South Korea's benchmark Kospi index also recorded gains of over 8 per cent.
In a statement issued after the agreement was reached, Samsung said it would seek to strengthen relations with employees and unions.
“With a humble attitude, we will build a more mature and constructive labour-management relationship to ensure that such an incident never happens again,” the company said.
Business groups welcomed the development, noting that prolonged disruption at a strategically important semiconductor producer could have created ripple effects across international supply chains and manufacturing sectors dependent on advanced chips.
The agreement now awaits ratification by union members, with voting scheduled to conclude on 27 May.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines