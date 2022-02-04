Saudi Arabia mandates Covid booster jab for travelling abroad

Meanwhile, Saudi citizens will be allowed to enter the country after providing a negative PCR or antigen test result.



According to the Health Ministry, 3,852 Covid-19 cases were registered during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 699,069 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.



The kingdom also registered 4,638 recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 653,972, while the death toll rose to 8,947 after four new fatalities were added.