Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh dies at 82

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia and Head of the Council of Senior Scholars, passed away on Tuesday, 23 September, at the age of 82.

The Saudi Royal Court confirmed his death in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), paying tribute to his lifelong service to Islam and his profound influence on religious scholarship across the Kingdom and the wider Muslim world.

Funeral prayers will be held at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh following the Asr prayer. By royal directive, prayers in absentia will also be performed at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, and mosques throughout Saudi Arabia.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended their condolences to Sheikh Abdulaziz’s family, the Saudi people and Muslims globally, describing him as a scholar who dedicated his life to guiding the faithful and advancing Islamic jurisprudence.