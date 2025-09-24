Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh dies at 82
PM Modi joins world leaders in condoling the Grand Mufti's demise
Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia and Head of the Council of Senior Scholars, passed away on Tuesday, 23 September, at the age of 82.
The Saudi Royal Court confirmed his death in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), paying tribute to his lifelong service to Islam and his profound influence on religious scholarship across the Kingdom and the wider Muslim world.
Funeral prayers will be held at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh following the Asr prayer. By royal directive, prayers in absentia will also be performed at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, and mosques throughout Saudi Arabia.
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended their condolences to Sheikh Abdulaziz’s family, the Saudi people and Muslims globally, describing him as a scholar who dedicated his life to guiding the faithful and advancing Islamic jurisprudence.
Born on 30 November 1943 in Makkah, Sheikh Abdulaziz was orphaned at the age of seven and memorised the Quran as a child. Despite losing his sight in his twenties, he pursued advanced studies in Sharia and later served on academic councils at several Saudi universities.
His early career included roles as preacher at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh and as a prominent speaker at the Nimrah Mosque in Makkah.
Appointed Grand Mufti in 1999, Sheikh Abdulaziz became the Kingdom’s highest religious authority, leading the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta and the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League.
Over more than two decades, he shaped religious discourse, issued influential fatwas and provided guidance on matters of Islamic doctrine and jurisprudence.
An accomplished author, Sheikh Abdulaziz published numerous works on Sharia, including collections of fatwas, writings on Islamic beliefs, and treatises on lawful and prohibited practices. His scholarly contributions remain an enduring part of Saudi Arabia’s religious and intellectual heritage.
