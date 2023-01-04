Saudi-led coalition launches drone strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah: Houthis

Yemen's Houthi militia claimed that the Saudi-led coalition launched five drone strikes on the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.



The attacks on Tuesday night targeted Houthi military positions in Hays district in the southern part of the city, the rebels said without providing further details, reports Xinhua news agency.



The Saudi-led coalition and the Yemeni government are yet to comment.



Hodeidah has witnessed a shaky cease-fire between the Yemeni government forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi militia since a UN-sponsored truce was reached in Stockholm in December 2018.