Scholz and Macron convene for 'strategic' retreat in Hamburg

Franco-German ties 'more important than ever'

"We want a strong and unified Europe," said Macron. "We are using the special trust of German-French friendship to look hard at questions of fundamental importance," added the French politician.

He went on to say that it is "more important than ever" that the two nations, whom many see as the traditional motors of Europe, "create closeness" in order to come up with common solutions to the pressing questions facing each country as well as the bloc as a whole.

Macron articulated the aim of making "both our countries and Europe an important geopolitical, military and technological power." Though no hard and fast policies are expected to come from the talks, said Macron, "concrete answers" to pressing issues would follow shortly.