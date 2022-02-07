Scientists detect novel Covid variants in New York City wastewater

The findings are published in Nature Communications journal.



"For instance, we still don't know where the Omicron variant came from, but it had to come from somewhere," Johnson said.



"These variants are bubbling up everywhere, including Omicron, which eventually spilled into the general population and wreaked havoc. We think these weird lineages could be where the next variant of Covid-19 comes from."



The researchers have been sampling wastewater from 14 treatment plants in New York City since June 2020.



They also reached out to other researchers in the US who were doing similar work with wastewater. They observed some unusual results.



"They were different, but all of them had similar mutations in common at one particular location on the virus -- Q498. What's amazing is that in most of the samples from New York City, the Q in Q498 had turned into a Y, or glutamine into tyrosine. If you look at the database, there was not, and continues to not be, a human patient who has had that mutation," Johnson said.



The researchers noted a possible explanation could be a biological process called convergent evolution.



"An animal in Missouri is not going to mix with the same type of animal in New York City," said John Dennehy, a virologist and professor of biology at Queens College, City University of New York.