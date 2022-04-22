Scientists find how Omicron sub variants escape immune system, spread rapidly

Understanding this evolution is critical to better inform future therapeutic targets and vaccine formulations, as the SARS-CoV-2 virus will continue to evolve with new variants inevitably arising and spreading, they said.

The strategy used in the study also will be applicable to future zoonotic outbreaks and other microbial pathogens, providing a powerful platform for investigating evolutionary trajectories of infectious agents and engineering appropriate and adaptable vaccines, according to the researchers.



"We will continue to monitor the virus for changes in the spike protein and add new antibodies to test as they are discovered. Continuing to do so will allow us to design better probes for antibody discovery in hopes of engineering new therapeutics by finding potent neutralising antibodies across all variants," Gollihar said.



"We have also recently expanded the platform to other pathogens where we hope to stay ahead of other potential outbreaks," he added.