Scientists find new evidence for liquid water on Mars

There has been debate over the liquid water interpretation from the radar data alone, with some studies suggesting the radar signal is not due to liquid water.



"This study gives the best indication yet that there is liquid water on Mars today because it means that two of the key pieces of evidence we would look for when searching for sub-glacial lakes on Earth have now been found on Mars," said Frances Butcher, second author of the study from the University of Sheffield.



"Liquid water is an essential ingredient for life, although it does not necessarily mean that life exists on Mars," Butcher said.



In order to be liquid at such cold temperatures, the resaerchers noted that the water beneath the south pole might need to be really salty, which would make it difficult for any microbial life to inhabit it.



However, it does give hope that there were more habitable environments in the past when the climate was less unforgiving, they said.



Like Earth, Mars has thick water ice caps at both poles, roughly equivalent in combined volume to the Greenland Ice Sheet.



However, unlike Earth's ice sheets which are underlain by water-filled channels and even large subglacial lakes, the polar ice caps on Mars have until recently been thought to be frozen solid all the way to their beds due to the cold Martian climate.

In 2018, evidence from the European Space Agency's Mars Express satellite challenged this assumption.



The satellite has an ice-penetrating radar called MARSIS, which can see through Mars' southern ice cap. It revealed an area at the base of the ice that strongly reflected the radar signal, which was interpreted as an area of liquid water beneath the ice cap.



However, subsequent studies suggested that other types of dry materials, which exist elsewhere on Mars, could produce similar patterns of reflectance if they exist beneath the ice cap.



Given the cold climate conditions, liquid water beneath the ice cap would require an additional heat source, such as geothermal heat from within the planet, at levels above those expected for present-day Mars.