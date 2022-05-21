Scores of Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in West Bank: Medics

Scores of Palestinian protesters were injured during clashes with Israeli soldiers in several West Bank towns and villages, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society.



The clashes took place on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.



Among the injured were three, shot by live ammunition, 71 by rubber bullets and dozens who inhaled tear gas, according to the organisation.



Fierce clashes broke out near the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, south and east of Nablus city respectively, and near the village of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya city, eyewitnesses said.