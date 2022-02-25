Sean Penn filming documentary in Ukraine on Russian invasion

"Penn has visited the Office of the President and spoken with [Ukrainian] Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, as well as local journalists and members of the Ukrainian military," 'Variety' quoted 'Newsweek' as reporting.



The Office of the President issued a statement through the Ukrainian embassy praising the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker. The statement's translation accessed by 'Variety' read: "The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country."