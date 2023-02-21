Seattle City resolution seeking ban on caste discrimination sparks heated debates among Indian-Americans

For and against campaigns have now spilled out in the public. Proponents of the resolution have been writing columns and op-eds in various US newspapers.



Organised by CoHNA, thousands of emails have been sent to the city councillors and dozens of South Asians have been called into city meetings to protest and point out the many reasons this is a bad idea. This includes a broad variety of individuals and organisations from all backgrounds.



A diverse coalition of nearly 100 organisations and businesses wrote to the Seattle City Council this week, urging it to vote 'No' on the proposed caste ordinance, which they argued is based on faulty data from hate groups and will violate the civil rights of the South Asian community.



"In effect, the proposed ordinance assumes that an entire community - primarily Hindu Americans - are guilty of caste'-based discrimination unless they are somehow proven innocent," remarked Nikunj Trivedi, president of CoHNA.



"This is un-American and wrong. It also smacks of McCarthyism, targeting people for their suspected beliefs," he said.



Meanwhile, Council member Sawant intensified her campaign ahead of the vote.



She wrote a letter to two Indian-American lawmakers Congressman Ro Khanna and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and asked for their support.



"As Congressmember and Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, I hope that your office will stand with our movement against the right wing," Sawant wrote in the letter to Jayapal.



India banned caste discrimination in 1948 and enshrined that policy in the Constitution in 1950.