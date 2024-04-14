Second batch of Indian military personnel leave Maldives: President Muizzu

The second group of Indian military personnel operating a helicopter has left the Maldives on April 9 under a bilateral agreement with India, President Mohamed Muizzu has announced.

Muizzu announced this on Friday, 12 April while speaking during a campaign event for ruling party candidates ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for later this month.

"The first team has already gone. Now, on 9 April, the soldiers on the second platform have also been withdrawn," Muizzu was quoted as saying by the local media.

The agreement between Maldives and India is to replace the Indian military personnel stationed in Maldives to oversee the operations of the military aircraft the country has gifted with trained civilians also from India.

Muizzu, a pro-China leader, added that the Indian soldiers on the last platform would also leave the Maldives before 10 May and that would mark the fulfillment of his pledge to remove Indian soldiers from the island nation.

"There is only one platform left. As the two countries have already signed, they [the remaining Indian military personnel] will also be recalled ahead of May 10. They will leave," Muizzu was quoted as saying by Edition.mv news portal.

"So that pledge is fulfilled, isn't it? All foreign military here will leave before May 10. So any pledge I make, I will work to fulfil to the greatest extent."