Security researcher took remote control of 25 Teslas in 13 countries

In what could put Tesla drivers at high security risk, a security researcher took remote control of at least 25 Tesla cars in 13 countries without the owners' knowledge.



He could disable Sentry Mode, open the doors/windows and even start Keyless Driving. This was "pretty dangerous, if someone is able to remotely blast music at full volume or open the windows/doors while you are on the highway".



The Germany-based security researcher that goes by the name of David Colombo, said in a tweet thread that he was able to remotely access dozens of Teslas around the world because of security bugs found in an open source logging software called 'TeslaMate'.



TeslaMate is a free-to-download logging software used by car owners to connect to their vehicles and access their cars' data.