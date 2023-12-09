Senior Hezbollah leader's son Hassan Ali Dakdouk killed in Israeli drone strike
Ali Mussa Dakdouk is reportedly in-charge of the organisation's operations in southern Syria
The Hezbollah on Saturday said Hassan Ali Dakdouk, the son of Ali Mussa Dakdouk, who is reportedly in charge of the organisation's operations in southern Syria, has reportedly been killed in an Israeli drone attack.
Ali Mussa Dakdouk was allegedly responsible for training pro-Iranian militias in Iraq to attack American forces. He was detained by US forces in Iraq in 2007, but was later released.
Four people who were killed were from Hezbollah while one was a Syrian. The deaths happened in an alleged Israeli drone strike against a vehicle near the Syrian border in the Golan Heights.
Israel and Hezbollah were engaged in exchange of fire across the Lebanese border in which several Israelis were injured.
Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday said it encountered shelling from within a school compound in Gaza city‘s Shejaiya area in the northern strip. The IDF said its Kfir infantry battalion killed the gunmen and raided the school and found weapons and military equipment in the classrooms.
Fighting between the IDF and Hamas operatives also continued in northern Gaza along with airstrikes. The IDF in a statement said that the troops of the armoured corps operating with the paratroopers brigade found and destroyed a tunnel shaft in Shejaiya.
The IDF said this tunnel shaft was part of a large tunnel network and added that the troops discovered elevator in another tunnel shaft in the area. It also said that in Beit Honoun, the IDF troops were fired at from a UNRWA-managed school as well as from a mosque.
The IDF added that the Golani Brigade had identified a number of Hamas operatives with anti-tank missiles approaching them in Shejaiya and an airstrike was conducted using a combat helicopter that killed the operatives.
