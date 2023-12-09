Senior Hezbollah leader's son Hassan Ali Dakdouk killed in Israeli drone strike

The Hezbollah on Saturday said Hassan Ali Dakdouk, the son of Ali Mussa Dakdouk, who is reportedly in charge of the organisation's operations in southern Syria, has reportedly been killed in an Israeli drone attack.

Ali Mussa Dakdouk was allegedly responsible for training pro-Iranian militias in Iraq to attack American forces. He was detained by US forces in Iraq in 2007, but was later released.

Four people who were killed were from Hezbollah while one was a Syrian. The deaths happened in an alleged Israeli drone strike against a vehicle near the Syrian border in the Golan Heights.

Israel and Hezbollah were engaged in exchange of fire across the Lebanese border in which several Israelis were injured.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday said it encountered shelling from within a school compound in Gaza city‘s Shejaiya area in the northern strip. The IDF said its Kfir infantry battalion killed the gunmen and raided the school and found weapons and military equipment in the classrooms.