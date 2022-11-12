Senior-most general to be made Pak Army chief

The Sharif brothers would also take the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership into confidence on the matter, The News reported.



But Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said PML-N leaders discussed the appointment of new army chief but the decision will be taken after the start of constitutional process.



In a tweet, he said: "The media is rife with speculation that Nawaz-Shehbaz London huddle decided about the appointment of new army chief. The discussion, in this regard, did take place but the decision will be taken with consultation after the start of constitutional process."