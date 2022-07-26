Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek headline US Open entry list

American tennis great Serena Williams and world No. 1 from Poland Iga Swiatek are just two of the star players on a packed initial entry list for the US Open, the last Grand Slam event of the season, which commences on August 29.



While Swiatek will aim for her second Grand Slam title of the year after clinching the French Open title as part of an incredible 37-match winning streak, Serena, who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in her career, will enter the tournament with a protected injury ranking of No.16.



Among those at the top of the list apart from six-time US Open champion Serena and Swiatek are Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, Maria Sakkari of Greece, Paula Badosa of Spain and 2022 Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, according to wtatennis.com.