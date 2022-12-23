Serial killer Charles Sobhraj's release from Nepal jail delayed by a day

There is a legal provision to release prisoners who have completed 75 per cent jail term and showed good character during imprisonment.



Sobhraj through his petition had claimed that he had completed his jail term as per the concessions' entitled to senior citizens of Nepal.



He claimed that he had already served 19 of the 20 years of his sentence and had already been recommended for release for good behaviour.



There were doubts on whether Sobhraj will be freed on Thursday as it was said that he has yet to serve jail term on two cases including a passport forgery. The Kathmandu District Court, however, later gave him clearance, local media reported.



Sobhraj was spotted in a Kathmandu casino in August 2003 and arrested. He was slapped with a life sentence for the murder after a trial.



He had been linked to multiple killings of backpackers.