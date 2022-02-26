Series of explosions near Kiev metro station located next to military facility

Videos have been circulating online showing what appears to be a series of explosions in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday night. The blasts are reportedly concentrated in the north-west area of Kiev, RT reported.



The blasts reportedly took place near Beresteiska metro station, which is located next to a military facility.



An eyewitness can be heard saying in one of the videos shared online that the sounds of explosions appear to come from the direction of the base, RT reported.