Several Indian-origin persons charged in insider trading cases in US

Several Indian-origin persons have been charged in the US with insider trading in two separate alleged schemes in which they made more than five million dollars in illegal profits.

Amit Bhardwaj, 49, the former chief information security officer of Lumentum Holdings and his friends Dhirenkumar Patel, 50, Srinivasa Kakkera, 47, Abbas Saeedi, 47, and Ramesh Chitor, 45, have been charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

The SEC alleges that these persons, all residing in California, traded ahead of two corporate acquisition announcements by Lumentum and generated more than USD 5.2 million in illicit profits.

In another action, the SEC alleges insider trading by investment banker Brijesh Goel, 37 and his friend Akshay Niranjan, 33, both of New York, who was a foreign exchange trader at a large financial institution.

The SEC alleges that the two men, close friends from business school, made more than USD 275,000 from illegally trading ahead of four acquisition announcements in 2017 that Goel learned about through his employment.

The complaint further alleges Niranjan purchased call options on the target companies and later wired Goel USD 85,000 for Goel's share of the proceeds.