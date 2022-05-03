Severe hepatitis cases in children draw concern in US

Three of the kids suffered liver failure and two needed liver transplants. They have either recovered or are recovering.



All patients received negative test results for hepatitis viruses A, B, and C. Several other causes of pediatric hepatitis and infections were also ruled out including autoimmune hepatitis, Wilson disease, bacteremia, and urinary tract infections, according to the CDC.



The CDC said adenovirus may be the cause of these reported cases, but other potential environmental and situational factors are still being investigated.



Roughly a dozen other cases are now being investigated in eight other states: one in Delaware, another in Louisiana, three in Illinois, two in North Carolina and four in Wisconsin, according to NBC News report.



The Tennessee Department of Health said that it has six cases. State health departments in Georgia and New York also said they are investigating "a handful" of potential cases.