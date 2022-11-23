Severe weather lashes Italy, dozens injured

Severe weather ravaged Italy, challenging new flood protection infrastructure in Venice, cutting off access to some islands and resulting in multiple injuries.



In Venice, Italy's city of canals, the water level rose 170 centimetre above normal levels on Tuesday due to intense rains, the highest of this year, but still below the 187-centimetre rise - the highest in 50 years - reported in 2019, city authorities said.



Thanks to the "Mose" system of 78 separate mobile floodgates that went into partial operation in 2020, the latest water rise did not result in widespread flooding, said Venice's Mayor Luigi Brugnaro.