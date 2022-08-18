Sewage discharge at over 40 UK beaches after rainstorms

Swimmers are advised against bathing at seven beaches in Cornwall as a result of storm sewage overflows, with four in Devon and five in Dorset also polluted by the recent downpours, dpa news agency reported citing the SAS as saying on Wednesday.



Nine beaches in Sussex, three on the Isle of Wight and three in Essex were also hit by storm sewage.



There were also warnings in place at spots in Lincolnshire, Cumbria, Lancashire and South Wales, as well as two inland wild swimming spots near Bristol and near Minehead in Somerset.



There has been growing public outrage in recent years at the volume of raw or partially-treated sewage pumped into the UK's rivers and coastal waters.