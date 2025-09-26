Sharif, Trump meet at White House amid talk of a reset in US–Pakistan ties

Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif met US president Donald J. Trump at the White House on Thursday, 25 September, in a tightly managed Oval Office encounter, a rare moment of face-to-face diplomacy that underscored efforts by both governments to recalibrate a relationship strained for much of the past decade.

Sharif, 74, was accompanied by Pakistan’s military chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. The pair was greeted at the West Executive Avenue entrance before being escorted into the Oval Office.

Trump was holding a news conference from the Resolute Desk, as the two leaders entered the Oval Office. Sharif and Gen. Munir were seated on the other side of the Oval Office, the place generally reserved for bilateral meetings.

"We have a great leader coming. We have the prime minister of Pakistan coming and the field marshal. Pakistan's field marshal is a very great guy, and so is the prime minister," Trump told reporters minutes before they entered the Oval Office.

The President joined the visiting dignitaries about 20 minutes later. There was no immediate readout of the meeting between the two leaders.

Sharif is in the United States for a five-day visit centred on the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he spoke at the Climate Summit on 24 September, Wednesday, and is expected to deliver Pakistan’s formal address to the assembly on 26 September, Friday.

For Sharif, the Oval Office visit carried significance beyond its symbolic value. He is the first Pakistani leader to set foot in the White House since Imran Khan’s meeting with President Trump in July 2019.