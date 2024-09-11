She said, he said: Kamala Harris bests Donald Trump in US presidential debate

Kamala Harris repeatedly got under the skin of Donald Trump in their first presidential debate, challenging him on foreign policy, economy and abortion as she sought to erase the memory of President Joe Biden’s disastrous face-off earlier with the Republican candidate.

“You're not running against Joe Biden. You're running against me,” vice-president Harris, who is the Democratic candidate, told the former president when he criticised the current administration.

The matchup on TV Tuesday night began with a handshake — Harris took the initiative walking up to Trump’s lectern — but later descended into acrimony.

To most viewers of the television debate, Harris came off better. A CNN flash poll said 63 per cent of debate watchers felt the Democratic nominee had outperformed her rival.

Fox News, often considered partial to Trump, agreed. “In the Trump-Harris face-off there was a clear winner but don’t believe this election is over,” its headline to an opinion piece said.

In her remarks at the end of the 90-minute debate in Pennsylvania, the vice-president said, “I think you've heard tonight two very different visions for our country, one that is focused on the future and the other that is focused on the past and an attempt to take us backwards.”

“But we're not going back," Harris, 59, said. She claimed that world leaders are “laughing at Donald Trump”, and pulled no punches. “I have talked with military leaders, some of whom worked with you, and they say you’re a disgrace,” she said.

Trump, 78, asked why Harris had not done during the Biden-Harris administration what she is promising now. “She just started by saying she's going to do this, she's going to do that. She's going to do all these wonderful things. Why hasn't she done it? She's been there for three-and-a-half years,” he said. "They've had three-and-a-half years to fix the border. They've had three-and-a-half years to create jobs and all the things we talked about. Why hasn't she done it?”