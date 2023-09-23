Shehbaz asserts, Nawaz Sharif to return home, will present ‘agenda of progress’ on Oct 21

Insisting that there was no change in party supremo Nawaz Sharif’s plan to return to Pakistan next month, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has said his elder brother would present an ‘agenda of progress’ on October 21, media reports said in Inslamabad on Saturday.

Ending his self-imposed exile in London, 73-year-old Nawaz, also the three-time prime minister, is expected to return to Pakistan on October 21 and lead the PML-N party in the general election declared to be held in January 2024. He had left Pakistan on ‘medical grounds’ in 2019.

“Nawaz Sharif will return to a resounding welcome in Lahore, and will then address the nation at a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan where he will present the party’s plan to tackle poverty, unemployment and improve the economic situation,” Shehbaz told reporters after a meeting with Nawaz, party vice president Maryam Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar at London, the Dawn newspaper reported.