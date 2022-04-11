Shehbaz Sharif elected as new Prime Minister of Pakistan

In the House of 342, the winning candidate should get support of at least 172 lawmakers.



Shehbaz, the younger brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, received 174 votes - two more than the simple majority of 172.



He is the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan.



He has served as chief minister of the country's most populous and politically crucial Punjab province thrice.



Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chair Asif Ali Zardari had proposed Shehbaz's name for prime minister's position in a joint opposition's meeting to replace Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.