Shehbaz Sharif says SC has no power to act as arbitrator between govt and PTI

As the Supreme Court's deadline for talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) looms, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the top court has no power to act as an arbitrator on the issue of elections between the opposition and government, a media report said.



"The function of the Supreme Court is not that of a panchayat, but to give judgments according to the Constitution and law," Sharif said in a televised address after meeting his coalition partners, The News reported.



The premier had called the meeting of the coalition partners on Wednesday, as the deadline for talks with PTI, ordered by the Supreme Court, nears.