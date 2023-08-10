Shehbaz Sharif to start consultation to appoint interim Pak Prime Minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will start consultations on Thursday and meet Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz to finalise the name of the interim prime minister to oversee the election after the dissolution of the National Assembly.

President Dr Arif Aliv dissolved the assembly before the end of its legal term on Wednesday on the advice of the prime minister. The step has been taken to give extra time to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to organise polls.

Sources told PTI that Prime Minister Shehbaz would meet Leader of Opposition Riaz to discuss the interim leader.

The two leaders have three days to agree on a name, otherwise, the Speaker of the defunct assembly would appoint an eight-member panel, including four lawmakers each from the treasury and opposition benches, to forge an agreement. Both sides, the prime minister and leader of the opposition, can put forward a maximum of two names for the top post.