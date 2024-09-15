Hasina, 58 others sued over attempt to murder case in Bangladesh's Dinajpur

A case has been filed against 59 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, on charge of attempting to murder a student during an anti-government protest in Dinajpur on 4 August.

Fahim Faisal, 22, a resident of Rajbati area in Dinajpur, filed the case at Kotwali police station on Friday, claiming he was shot and injured during the demonstration, The Daily Star reported.

Officer-in-Charge of the police station Farid Hossain confirmed the development to The Daily Star on Saturday.

According to the case statement, Faisal, who participated in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, was shot during an attack on protesters near Dinajpur Sadar Hospital.