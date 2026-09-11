Saima Wazed, daughter of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and a prominent figure in global mental health advocacy, has abruptly resigned from her position at the World Health Organization (WHO). While Wazed has been celebrated for her advocacy around autism and mental health, her tenure has not been without controversy, raising questions about the motivations and implications of her departure.

Saima Wazed’s rise to influence within international health circles has often been seen as intertwined with her political lineage. Critics argue that her proximity to power in Bangladesh leveraged her international profile, sometimes overshadowing substantive contributions. Several health experts and activists also voiced concerns about the legitimacy and efficacy of her policy influence, suggesting that her leadership has been more symbolic than impactful.

More troubling were allegations that under her guidance, international mental health initiatives linked to Bangladesh have faced challenges related to transparency and misallocation of resources. Some reports suggest that funds earmarked for mental health programs experienced bureaucratic delays and lacked measurable outcomes, hampering progress on the ground.

Her decision to leave WHO comes amid increasing scrutiny over these management issues, compounded by political pressures within Bangladesh’s ruling establishment.

While Saima’s advocates highlight her pioneering efforts to bring autism into policy discussions, skeptics caution against conflating familial privilege with genuine leadership. The WHO has not made any official statement regarding her resignation, leaving open many questions about future leadership in these critical health areas.