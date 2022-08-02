Sheryl Sandberg officially steps down as Meta COO

After such date, she "will continue to serve as a member of the Board and will receive compensation as a non-employee director pursuant to the company's Director Compensation Policy," Meta added.



In the latest quarterly earnings call late last month, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg thanked her for everything that she has done for Meta, for its community, and for so many small businesses around the world.



"It's really hard to overstate how big of an impact that Sheryl has had on so many different parts of what we do and on me personally," said Zuckerberg.



Sandberg replied, saying that it has been an enormous privilege to work for "you to help build this remarkable company".



Zuckerberg and Sandberg are set to be deposed in a Cambridge Analytica lawsuit probably in September.