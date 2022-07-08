Shinzo Abe assassinated, condolences pour in

Global leaders have expressed shock and grief over Abe's demise.



Expressing grief, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place."



Prime Minister Modi also commended Abe for his "immense contribution" to elevating New Delhi and Tokyo relations and remembered his last meeting with the former PM.



"As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022," Modi wrote in another tweet.

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh,while expressing his condolences on the demise of Shinzo Abe said, "During my tenure as PM, we worked to raise both our countries' ties to level of a global & strategic partnership. Our efforts elevated India-Japan relations to qualitatively new level"



In a telegram of condolence addressed to Abe's wife Akie Abe and mother Yoko Abe, Russian President Valadimir Putin said, "The hand of a criminal cut short the life of an outstanding statesman who headed the Japanese government for a long time and did a lot to develop good neighborly relations between our countries."



"We maintained regular contacts with Shinzo, in which his excellent personal and professional qualities were fully demonstrated. The bright memory of this wonderful man will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew him," The Moscow Times quoted Putin as saying.



Taking to twitter, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that he was "deeply shocked by the odious attack" on Abe.



Macron paid tribute to Abe as "a great prime minister" and said "France stands at the side of the Japanese people."



New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said she was "deeply shocked" and extended condolences to Abe's family.



South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol expressed his condolences to Japan, describing the shooting of Abe as an "unforgiveable act of crime"



Former UK PM Boris Johnson tweeted, "Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people. The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time."