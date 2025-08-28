Shooting at Minneapolis Catholic school kills 2 children, injures 17 people
Donald Trump orders that all American flags be flown at half-staff until sunset on 31 August as a mark of respect for victims of mass shooting
A gunman armed with multiple weapons opened fire inside a Catholic church in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, 27 August, killing two children and wounding 17 others during a school Mass in what authorities are investigating as a hate crime and act of domestic terrorism.
Police identified the shooter as 23-year-old Robin Westman, who carried a rifle, shotgun, and pistol. He approached the side of Annunciation Catholic School shortly before 8:30 am and fired dozens of rounds through the windows at children gathered in the pews, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said. Westman later died by suicide.
The victims included two children, aged 8 and 10. Fourteen other students, aged between 6 and 15, and three elderly parishioners were wounded but are expected to survive.
Chaos inside the church
Fifth-grader Weston Halsne recalled diving under a pew as a friend shielded him with his own body and was struck. “I was super scared for him, but I think now he’s okay,” the 10-year-old told reporters.
His grandfather, Michael Simpson, said the violence left him questioning his faith: “I don’t know where God is.”
Authorities also discovered a barricade made of wooden planks at one of the doors and a smoke bomb inside the church.
Investigation underway
FBI director Kash Patel said the shooting is being probed as both domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics. Investigators are examining a social media post believed to be from Westman that contained “disturbing writings.”
Westman, who acted alone, had no significant criminal history, police said. His uncle, former Kentucky lawmaker Bob Heleringer, said he was stunned: “It’s an unspeakable tragedy.”
Heroic response
Chief O’Hara praised officers who rushed into the church, rendered first aid, and rescued children hiding throughout the building. Teachers and students also acted bravely, with older children protecting younger ones, according to principal Matt DeBoer.
“Children were literally praying when this happened,” said Mayor Jacob Frey, urging the public to move beyond offering “thoughts and prayers.”
Community in mourning
As children in green uniforms left the school later in the day, many clung to parents and teachers in tears. Sixteen-year-old Aubrey Pannhoff, from a nearby Catholic school, said she was asking God “why” after hearing about the attack.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called the tragedy an act of “evil and horror,” and both he and President Donald Trump ordered flags to half-staff. From the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, offered prayers for the victims’ families.
US Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents the district, also visited the scene.
Wave of violence in Minneapolis
The shooting came amid a string of violent incidents in the city. In the 24 hours prior, three separate shootings left three people dead and six injured. However, police said Wednesday’s church attack was unrelated.
Despite these incidents, violent crime in Minneapolis has declined in recent years. According to AH Datalytics, homicides dropped 7% between 2020 and 2024, and in the first half of 2025, killings are down 21% compared with the same period last year.
Trump orders US flags to be flown at half-staff
US President Donald Trump has ordered that all American flags be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday as a mark of respect for the victims of the mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where two children were killed and 17 others — children and elderly parishioners — were injured. Officials said seven of the injured remain in critical condition.
“In honor of the victims of the senseless act of violence in Minneapolis, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House, upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government…until sunset, 31 August 2025,” the White House statement said.
The directive also extends worldwide. Trump ordered the flag lowered at all US embassies, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including military installations and naval vessels.
