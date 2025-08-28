Shooting at Minneapolis Catholic school kills 2 children, injures 17 people

A gunman armed with multiple weapons opened fire inside a Catholic church in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, 27 August, killing two children and wounding 17 others during a school Mass in what authorities are investigating as a hate crime and act of domestic terrorism.

Police identified the shooter as 23-year-old Robin Westman, who carried a rifle, shotgun, and pistol. He approached the side of Annunciation Catholic School shortly before 8:30 am and fired dozens of rounds through the windows at children gathered in the pews, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said. Westman later died by suicide.

The victims included two children, aged 8 and 10. Fourteen other students, aged between 6 and 15, and three elderly parishioners were wounded but are expected to survive.

Chaos inside the church

Fifth-grader Weston Halsne recalled diving under a pew as a friend shielded him with his own body and was struck. “I was super scared for him, but I think now he’s okay,” the 10-year-old told reporters.

His grandfather, Michael Simpson, said the violence left him questioning his faith: “I don’t know where God is.”

Authorities also discovered a barricade made of wooden planks at one of the doors and a smoke bomb inside the church.