Should Assange and Snowden be pardoned, asks Elon Musk

With 18 hours left, the poll already has more than 1.6 million votes with about 79.3% of respondents voting in favour of pardoning the two whistle blowers, while 20.7% said ‘no’.

Both Assange and Snowden have been living in exile after leaking confidential and sensitive information exposing alleged wrongdoings and surveillance by the US security agencies.

Musk has been frequently conducting similar user polls ever since he has taken over Twitter, and has been using these polls for major decisions about the social media website.

A few days ago, he had started a similar poll asking whether former US President Donald Trump's account should be reinstated. After the people voted in favour of the reinstatement, Trump's account was reactivated.