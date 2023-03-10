Significant increase in seizures of drugs in India over past five years: UN narcotics watchdog

It further said that as global demand for synthetic drugs such as pharmaceutical opioids and illicitly produced methamphetamine, MDMA and ketamine continues to grow, illicit manufacturing and trafficking organisations are expected to increase their global activities.

“India, which is home to a large chemical and pharmaceutical industry, has witnessed the rise of commercial chemical factories that have been adapted to illicitly manufacture large quantities of synthetic drugs and their precursors,” the report said adding that this development has been driven by the availability of highly qualified but underemployed chemists, who are susceptible to recruitment by criminal organisations.

“To address that situation, more proactive regulations are being developed and coordination among government agencies is being improved in order to facilitate the early detection and scheduling of new psychoactive substances,” it said.

In addition, the regulation of online drug sales is being improved, and both traditional and digital investigative capacities are being enhanced.

In India, according to the Annual Report 2021–2022 of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, approximately 23 million people aged 10–75 have used opioids, mainly heroin and pharmaceutical opioids. An estimated 8 million people were registered for opioid use disorders.

On the primary manufacturers of internationally controlled psychotropic substances, five countries were responsible for more than 80 per cent of all global manufacture in 2021: India (24 per cent, or 231.5 tonnes), China (21 per cent, or 200.6 tonnes), United States (18 per cent, or 173 tonnes), Italy (11 per cent, or 106.9 tonnes) and Germany (7 per cent, or 64.9 tonnes).

Global production of morphine-rich opiate raw materials in the main producing countries decreased from 421 tonnes in morphine equivalent in 2020 to 329 tonnes in 2021. Spain remained the leading producer in 2021 (100 tonnes), followed by Australia (96 tonnes), Turkiye (69 tonnes), France (37 tonnes) and India (27 tonnes). Those five countries accounted for nearly all global production in 2021.

The report noted that South Asia remains an important transit area for traffickers smuggling illicitly produced opiates from Afghanistan to Europe and North America. In addition, the five coastal States in South Asia, namely Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, are exposed to trafficking because of maritime trafficking routes that cross the Indian Ocean.

“India, in particular, has noted an intensification of trafficking in opiates originating in Afghanistan and trafficked eastward, along the southern route,” the report said.

The illicit cultivation of cannabis for domestic consumption and trafficking continues in South Asia, with Bangladesh, India and Nepal most frequently mentioned as countries of origin, departure and transit for cannabis herb originating in South Asia in the period 2016–2020.

INCB President Jagjit Pavadia said the “expanding cannabis industry is marketing cannabis-related products to appeal to young people and this is a major cause for concern as is the way the harms associated with using high-potency cannabis products are being played down.”