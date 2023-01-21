Significant lapse in judgment: UN apologises for photo of its personnel in front of Taliban flag

The visit by the top UN leaders to Afghanistan followed a series of high-level consultations on Afghanistan across the Gulf and Asia. The delegation met with the leadership of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Islamic Development Bank, groups of Afghan women in Ankara and Islamabad and a group of Ambassadors and Special Envoys to Afghanistan based in Doha.



The delegation convened with government leaders from the region and religious leaders to advocate for the crucial role and full participation of women and rally support for the Afghan people, the release said.



It added that throughout the visits, countries and partners recognised the critical role of the UN in building bridges to finding lasting solutions, as well as the urgency to deliver lifesaving support and maintain effective engagement, led by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.



They asked that efforts be intensified to reflect the urgency of the situation and stressed the importance of a unified response by the international community. The need for a revitalised and realistic political pathway was consistently highlighted and all remained firm on the fundamental principles, including women's and girls' rights to education, work and public life in Afghanistan.



There was broad consensus that the region and the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation's leadership on these issues was critical. The proposal of an international conference on women and girls in the Muslim World during the month of March 2023 was also considered and agreed in principle, the release said.