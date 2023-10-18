Received letters threatening me and my family: Sikh mayor of New Jersey

The Indian-origin Sikh mayor of Hoboken city in the US state of New Jersey has opened up about being the target of a series of letters that threatened to kill him and his family.

The letters, which he received last year, first called on Hoboken mayor Ravi Bhalla, a practising Sikh, to resign, but then began threatening his and his family's lives, targeting him for his Sikh faith, CBS News reported on Tuesday 17 October.

Bhalla, however, told CBS News that he and his family were standing strong and that hate was not welcome in his city. Bhalla, who was first elected as Hoboken mayor in 2017, said: "I'm very proud to lead this city as an American of Sikh background." He won again in 2021 after running unopposed.

For a man who always wears his turban with pride, Bhalla said he had been the target of threatening messages. "Our family began receiving a series of letters in the mail," he said.

The first, more than a year ago, asked him to resign, and then a second letter threatened his life. "The third threat, the most jolting, came soon thereafter and said, 'This is your last warning. If you don't resign immediately, we will kill you, we'll kill your wife, we'll kill your children," he recounted. One letter read: "It's time to kill you."