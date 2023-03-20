Sikh student assaulted in Canada; turban ripped off

In an apparent hate crime, a 21-year-old Sikh student from India was attacked in Canada's British Columbia province by a group of unknown men who ripped off his turban and dragged him across the sidewalk by his hair, according to a media report.

Gagandeep Singh was assaulted when he was heading home on Friday night, CTV news reported.

Councillor Mohini Singh said she heard of the attack shortly after it happened and went to visit Gagandeep.